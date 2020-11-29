Tell City suspends athletics through Dec. 13

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – COVID-19 is once again wreaking havoc in the Tri-State, and it’s now impacting athletics at Tell City schools.

The Tell City school board announced earlier this week that all athletic programs from 5th-12th grades will be suspended through Dec. 13.

The move comes in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Perry County, and coincides with the Board’s decision to move Tell City to online instruction effective Nov. 30.

Tell City Athletic Director Andy Brunner said three out of six varsity programs at Tell City have already experienced positive cases. He added the suspension was also made out of caution in order to avoid a spike in cases after the Thanksgiving break.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 28, 2020)