Group of Titans players held off-site workout after COVID-19 shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sources have confirmed with News 2 that a group of Titans players held an informal workout at Montgomery Bell Academy’s football field on September 30.

While all the players are not known at this time, a source confirms with News 2 that Ryan Tannehill and the receiving corps were in attendance.

Montgomery Bell Academy Headmaster Brad Gioia told News 2 there were 8-10 players practicing. Another source reported up to 15 players involved.

The Titans facility has been closed since Sept. 29 when all in-person activities were suspended after three players and five staffers received positive test results.

Since the initial positive tests, a total of 20 people within the Titans organization have tested positive, including eleven players and nine staffers.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday he hoped the team could return to practice at their facility Wednesday, but with the new positive cases that will not happen.

The NFL made the decision last week to postpone the Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until later in the season. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 4 at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans are still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium at noon Sunday, Oct. 11.

The NFL announced changes to the league’s COVID-19 protocols which include a ban on gatherings outside club facilities on October 5. Those changes came down days after the practice.