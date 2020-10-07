Mike Vrabel ‘hopeful’ about Titans return Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After stringing together back to back days with zero positive tests for COVID-19, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says he is “hopeful” about returning to the facility and hosting the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

Starting last Tuesday the Titans had 18 members of their organization test positive for COVID-19 over a six day stretch and knocking them out of their practice facility.

9 of those 18 people are players and Vrabel said Wednesday he does not expect to have any of them back. They are…

WR – Adam Humphries

LB – Kamalei Correa

DL – Jeffery Simmons

DL – Daquan Jones

DB – Kristian Fulton

FB – Khari Blasingame

LS – Beau Brinkley

WR – Cameron Batson (Practice Squad)

TE – Tommy Hudson (Practice Squad)

Despite the heavy losses Vrabel said “we’re good” when asked about replacing all of those players and putting a healthy 48 on the field this weekend.

Vrabel said meetings have been going well for the team virtually and they are looking forward to the challenge of the 4-0 Bills after having their game with the Steelers postponed last Sunday. Vrabel called Sunday’s match-up of unbeatens “a great opportunity” for the Titans who lead the AFC South by 1/2 game over the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts.

Speculation is the Titans will be allowed back in to St. Thomas Sports Park Wednesday and Vrabel said he felt like the only hurdle they had to overcome to make that happen would be Wednesday morning’s testing for COVID-19.

The other issue hanging over the Titans is the NFL and NFLPA’s investigation of the team for violating Covid-19 protocols at the team facility. Vrabel said he does not expect to hear anything “either way” and something was to be said about that it would come from the league but he said he is comfortable with his and the teams commitment to following those protocols.

When asked when he expects to know about the Titans ability to practice Wednesday he said “4:30 in the morning”. Sounds like someone has a sleepless night ahead.