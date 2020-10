NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are no new positive cases of COVID-19 for the Tennessee Titans from Friday’s round of testing, according to NFL officials.

Brian McCarthy, of the NFL confirmed with News 2 there were no new positive cases to report as of Saturday morning.

News 2 is working to develop more information about when the Titans will reopen their facilities.

No other information was immediately released at this time.