Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is a popular head coaching target

(WKRN) — Six NFL teams have fired their head coach since the 2020 regular season ended and reports are all of them have asked for or plan to ask for permission to speak to Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Lions, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Chargers and Texans are all interested in Smith. All six teams are in the market for new head coaches with the latter four firing their coach Sunday night or Monday.

The 38-year-old Smith guided the Titans offense to the AFC Championship game last season and has the Titans third in the NFL averaging 396 yards per game this season. His Titans offense also lit up the scoreboard topping 40 points five times this season while averaging a staggering 30.7 points per game.

Smith started with the Titans as a quality control coach and then worked his way up to assisting Mike Mularkey and Mike Vrabel with tight ends until becoming the offensive coordinator last season.

The Titans offense has also boasted the league rushing champion in both of those seasons with Derrick Henry repeating the feat this year becoming the 8th player in NFL history to top 2,000 yards with 2,027.

Smith has drawn high praise for the physical style he has helped grow with the Titans and his ability to create splash plays off of Henry.