Titans Week: Looking for revenge in big AFC South battle

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (7-3) get ready for a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts (7-3) for the second time this season. It’s always a physical battle when these two teams meet, but this game has even more importance put on it, as the winner takes control of the AFC South.

TWO TITANS MOVED TO INJURED RESERVE:

The Titans placed one of their top defenders, linebacker Jayon Brown, on injured reserve after he injured his left elbow in Tennessee’s win over the Ravens. He leads the team with 76 total tackles, including 45 solos.

Also placed on IR, offensive left tackle Ty Sambrailo, who started the past five games after three-time Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan was placed on IR earlier in the season.

NEXT MAN UP:

With Brown on IR, it appears that linebacker Will Compton will be the Titans’ top communicator on the defense. According to Rashaan Evans, Compton will wear the green dot on his helmet in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

“They’re trying to keep it the same as possible, as if Jayon (Brown) were in there, so Will (Compton) will be the one taking the calls. We want to keep it as normal as possible.”

ENJOYING THE HOLIDAY:

After practicing on Wednesday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel decided to give his team Thanksgiving off. It was helpful that the Titans faced the Colts just a little over two weeks ago, making preparation a little easier during a holiday week.

“We looked at the schedule and we thought that would be best for a lot of reasons, but to give them a chance to enjoy the holiday. We’ll focus on that, put football here on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and come back on Friday hopefully feeling better and refreshed, and having the opportunity to safely celebrate a holiday with their family,” said Vrabel.

BIG LOSS FOR COLTS:

The Colts’ defense ranks 2nd in the NFL, but it will be without All-Pro tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end and sack leader Denico Autry, and linebacker Bobby Okereke. Buckner and Autry landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Titans left guard Rodger Saffold said he doesn’t shy away from facing top talent, but the Titans aren’t underestimating the Colts’ defense without these key contributors.

“Honestly, you know, we were pissed. We wanted to be able to play against the full force of that defense. Of course, there’s things out of our control. We do hope that (Buckner) gets better, gets back out there,” said Saffold.

WHO’S IS AND WHO’S OUT:

The Titans released their final injury report on Friday. Wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) are all out for Sunday’s game.

Guard Rodger Saffold and center Ben Jones are listed as Questionable.

Vrabel also mentioned that punter Brett Kern will likely play against the Colts. He came off injured reserve earlier in the week.