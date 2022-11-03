INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL season officially reaches the halfway point this weekend.

Parity continues to be a major theme through the first eight weeks with 55 games decided by a touchdown and 17 teams with a .500-or-better record.

Week 9 is a 13-game schedule with six teams on their bye week. The marquee matchup of the slate features two division leaders as the Titans visit the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

WDAF’s Rob Collins breaks down the meeting with Chris Hagan on “Big Game Bound.” Tennessee looks to extend a five-game winning streak, while Kansas City aims to avenge a 27-3 loss to the Titans in week seven of last season.

This week’s “Big Game Bound” also has reports from Buffalo, Tampa and New Orleans, and former NFL running back Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. leading up to Super Bowl week in Arizona in February.