Grocery stores preparing for the Big Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Big Game is just days away, which typically means big sales for chicken wings, pizzas, and dips but a recent study from the National Retail Federation shows the COVID-19 pandemic may have taken a bite from some people’s big game budget.

The study showed average spending for the Super Bowl dipped to $74.55 per person, down from nearly $89 dollars last year and is the lowest average spending since 2017. Despite that, stores like Target and Schnucks say they’re still seeing a steady stream of customers before the game.

Neil Crowley, the store director for the Evansville Target location off the Lloyd Expressway, says some people have had to reallocate some of the budget from vacations they had to cancel last year, meaning they have more money to spend on food and televisions.

Schnucks division manager Steve Rennels oversees the Evansville market and he explains that while there may not be large gatherings or as many people heading to bars and restaurants for the game, people are still looking for traditional big game favorites like chicken wings and pizza.

Rennels adds that preparing for the game has been different this year to make sure customers and employees are safe. And while average shopping is expected to be lower this year, the CDC says people should consider hosting virtual parties to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)