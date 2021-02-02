Joe’s Soup-er Bowl recipes

Tuesday
Creamy Chicken Noodle: 4 cans of chicken broth
2 large cans of cream of chicken soup
1 small can of cream of celery soup
Carrots (as many as you like – I use almost the whole bag – cut up to your liking)
Chicken (I use Kroger frozen diced chicken – add as much as you like)
Egg noodles (as much as you like)
Salt & pepper to taste
Combine broth, soups, carrots and chicken in stock pan. Cook for a couple of hours until carrots are tender. Add egg noodles and let it cook for about another hour. The egg noodles will cause the soup to thicken up as they cook. The more you add the thicker it gets.