Looking at the best, worst, states for football fans

(WEHT) Sixty-two percent of Americans consider themselves either a fan or “somewhat” of a fan of professional football, and 54% say the same for college football. So WalletHub compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team across 21 key metrics to see which are the best, or worst, cities for football fans.

While no city in the Tri-State made the list, some of the bigger cities in our region did.

Indianapolis came in at #9.

Louisville came in at #279.

Lexington came in at #185.

Murray came in at #154.

Muncie came in at #187.

Terre Haute came in at #201.