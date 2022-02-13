(KTLA) – Minutes after winning Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp went ring-chasing yet again.

Rapp took a knee on the field and proposed to his girlfriend, who is named Danielle, according to the Rams’ website.

A crowd of friends, family and teammates gathered behind Rapp when he popped the question, and Danielle readily accepted.

“MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!!,” the team tweeted with a video of Rapp’s proposal.

Rapp, a third-year pro out of Washington, won his first Super Bowl with the Rams Sunday, who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, making them the second team in history to win a Super Bowl on their home field. The first was last season’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rapp wasn’t the only Ram to experience the big game and a big life event on the same day. Wide receiver Van Jefferson’s wife went into labor during the game, according to NFL reporter Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jefferson was “on his way to the hospital” to join his wife, Samaria, after the game ended, Schefter reported.