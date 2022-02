Fans celebrate following an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 26-19. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals fans won’t get to watch the Super Bowl on the giant screens at Paul Brown Stadium.

The NFL has said no to a plan for a watch party inside the stadium on Feb. 13.

The league sent a letter to stadium officials saying the legal and logistical barriers are too great to allow a broadcast of the game inside the stadium.

The NFL said the decision is consistent with the organization’s rules and policies.