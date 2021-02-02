Terry McLaurin on Bucs-Chiefs, Washington Football Team’s Future

TAMPA, Fla. (KRQE) —Wide receiver for the Washington Football Team, Terry McLaurin, joined Tuesday’s Big Game Bound to share some insights on Sunday’s defensive game, saying that the Bucs pride themselves on stopping the run. McLaurin said he feels that they have a stronger defense now than when they played them, “they got some guys who can really rush the pass, they got great linebackers, and their DB’s have been playing better and better each week. (So) I’m really interested to see what they can do against this high-powered Kansas City offense.”

McLaurin said that he thinks Sunday’s game will be completely different from the last time the two teams met up. He says that the Buc’s have gained a lot of momentum since their previous game against Kansas City, but Kansas City has their play-makers and knows what works for them. As football fans, he says it’s going to be a great game to watch with great players leading their teams, but whoever can execute in the red area the best has the best chance of keeping those points consistent throughout the game.

When asked about the Washington Football Team’s future, McLaurin says that with coach Ron Rivera, he certainly feels the team is heading in the right direction.