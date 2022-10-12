Starting this week, there will be two College Football Remote Control Guides. One will be published for the week night games then a separate one will be published Friday evening or Saturday morning for Saturday’s games.

For new readers, this is how the guide works. The game, time, and channel will be listed. Time is listed as Central Standard Time. I also list a reason, fact, or some trivia about the game that might appeal to viewers.

Must-Watch is the one game during a specific time-frame that has the most intrigue and should be must see TV for the college football fan (barring watching their favorite team or an upset-brewing).

Channel-Flipper is the game to turn on during a commercial or halftime. I still consider it a game with a lot of intrigue but falls short of the Must-Watch.

Keeping an Eye on… are games that might be intriguing for a while for one reason or another. However, no one can always predict what will happen during a college football Saturday and one of these games might be elevated to Channel-Flipper or Must-Watch during the course of the day.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Only-Watch: Louisiana vs. Marshall – 6:30 p.m. ESPN 2

Louisiana is finding life tough without Billy Napier as they sit at 2-3 and the Ragin’ Cajuns lost their Sun Belt opener to South Alabama. The Ragin’ Cajuns are offensively bad as they rank 102nd in passing offense and 105th in rush offense.

Marshall’s season highlight was beating Notre Dame and they have followed it up with two thuds by losing to Bowling Green and Troy. The Thundering Herd got back on the winning path with a win over FCS Gardner-Webb last week.

Marshall ranks top 15 in rushing offense and top 20 in defense.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Must-Watch: Baylor vs. West Virginia – 6 p.m. FS1

It’s the ten year anniversary of the first meeting between these two programs. No one who watched that game will forget West Virginia’s 70-63 win as current Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith threw for 655 yards and eight touchdowns (TD).

These two teams have met ten times in their history and the home team has won nine of the meetings. Baylor comes into the game with the second best Big 12 defense at giving up 320 yards per game (ypg).

The Mountaineers have been dealing with a number of injuries that includes RB CJ Donaldson. Donaldson was carted off the field in West Virginia’s game against Texas.

Channel-Flipper: Temple vs. UCF – 6 p.m. ESPN

UCF calls their homecoming the “Space Game” to give respect to the relationship between the school and nearby Kennedy Space Center. Last year, the Golden Knights wore helmets with 100 alumni names on it.

UCF has won the last five meetings with Temple by 12 points or more. Temple’s strength is its defense but the Owls’ offense is nowhere in the same universe as the Golden Knights.

Temple is woefully bad on offense as their top rusher only has 125 yards on the season and their QB has thrown the ball more to the opposite team than his own players in the end zone.

Friday, Oct. 14

Must-Watch: Navy vs. SMU – 6:30 p.m. ESPN

On one side, you have brave men who are willing to lay down their lives for their country. On the other side, you have players for SMU who are choosing not to play a game anymore by taking advantage of the four game redshirt rule and transfer portal.

SMU leads the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in total offense at 500 ypg. Navy exploded for 53 points against Tulsa. The Midshipmen had scored 53 points all season before their last game.

The Midshipmen are third between the service academies in rushing offense but still rank 12th in the nation. That’s not a good omen for the Mustangs 103rd ranked rush offense as they allowed UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee run for three TDs last week in a loss to UCF.

Channel-Flipper: UTSA vs. FIU – 7 p.m. CBS Sports Network

FIU were first known as the Sunblazers before the university’s administration chose to change their mascot to the Golden Panthers.

These two teams have had a common opponent in Western Kentucky. The Roadrunners won a thriller 31-28. The Golden Panthers were a lightning rod for Western Kentucky TDs as they lost 73-0.

