Fun Belt games dominate this week’s weeknight games. This edition includes an Alabama city pronunciation, the history of the Western Kentucky blob, and an all-time great NBA star spinning tunes.

For new readers, this is how the guide works. The game, time, and channel will be listed. Time is listed as Central Standard Time. I also list a reason, fact, or some trivia about the game that might appeal to viewers.

Must-Watch is the one game during a specific time-frame that has the most intrigue and should be must see TV for the college football fan (barring watching their favorite team or an upset-brewing).

Channel-Flipper is the game to turn on during a commercial or halftime. I still consider it a game with a lot of intrigue but falls short of the Must-Watch.

Pillow Fight is between two opponents that have had a difficult season and there is no other game on at the time.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Must-Watch: Georgia State vs. Appalachian State – 6:30 ESPN2

The first of two Fun Belt games that receive a primetime view from the folks of ESPN. Appalachian State was the darling of the first three weeks of the college football season with a 40 point 4th quarter comeback that came up short against North Carolina, an upset of Texas A&M, and a Hail Mary win against Troy.

The season has not been as kind to the Mountaineers since the first three weeks. They have lost two out of three to be 3-3 on the season. QB Chase Brice was on fire in the Mountaineers’ last game, a loss to Texas State. Brice completed 40 out of 53 passes for a career-high 395 yards with three touchdowns (TDs) and one interception.

Brice and the Mountaineers hope those pretty looking stats equal a win this week against Georgia State. The Panthers are coming off a win over Georgia Southern last week and are looking to win their third straight game.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Must-Watch: Troy at South Alabama – 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

It’s the rivalry known as “The Battle for the Belt” in the other primetime Fun Belt matchup for the week. This game is in Mobile. You can always tell when someone is not a local as they say Mobile like a cell phone and not “MO-BEEL.”

I chose this game as the Must-Watch over the ACC game for two reasons. It’s a rivalry game and both teams are first and second in the Sun Belt West. Both teams have been on the end of heartbreaks as South Alabama’s only loss is against undefeated UCLA by a point because of the “MO-BEEL” gambler. Troy lost on a Hail Mary to Appalachian State.

Troy LB Carlton Martial has 505 career tackles. He is only 40 away from the all-time record set by former Northwestern linebacker Tim McGarigle.

Channel-Flipper: Virginia vs. Georgia Tech – 6:30 p.m. ESPN

A recent song by singer Ava Max can sum up former Georgia Tech coach, Geoff Collins. Her song, “Maybe You’re the Problem” has proven to be accurate as the Yellow Jackets have won two games against ACC competition since Collins was fired.

Meanwhile, Virginia coach Tony Elliot is trying to build what he had going on as the offensive coordinator at Clemson. I think Elliot misses Clemson more than Clemson misses him.

Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims is day-to-day after being injured in overtime in the win against Duke. Virginia is next to last in the ACC in scoring offense at 17.7 points per game.

Friday, Oct. 21

Must-Watch: UAB vs. Western Kentucky – 7 p.m. CBS Sports Network

It’s a battle of unique mascots as the Blazers take on Big Red of the Hilltoppers. The blob looking mascot was created in 1979 to supplement the red towels Western Kentucky students would wave at games. That also explains the logo for the Hilltoppers.

This will be the last matchup between these two teams for a while as UAB prepares to move to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) next season. And this last battle is going to be lit as DJ Diesel a.k.a. Shaq will be performing a live concert before the game.

The Blazers have lost two games by a total of 11 points and beaten FBS opponents by a total of 55. The Hilltoppers have feasted on inferior opponents and lost close games to Indiana, Troy, and UTSA.

Pillow Fight: Tulsa vs. Temple – 6:30 p.m. ESPN 2

Someone is going to get an AAC win. Let’s look at the list of the four victories between these two 2-4 teams. Tulsa has beaten 2-5 Northern Illinois and FCS Jacksonville State. Temple’s wins are over Ryan McGee’s Bottom Ten regular UMass and FCS Lafayette.

On the flip side, Tulsa lost to Navy by 30 and allowed 455 yards rushing and UCF dropped a 70 bomber on Temple. Both teams are actually top 30 in passing yards allowed per game. But who needs to pass when opponents have rolled up yards on both teams. The Owls rank 86 and the Golden Hurricanes rank 128 in rush defense.

I wouldn’t bet on either team’s run offense taking advantage of that matchup either as Tulsa ranks 113 and Temple ranks 128 in run offense.

About the writer:

Rhett Baxley graduated from Valparaiso University with a Master’s of Sports Media. He is a former Digital Producer for Nexstar and Eyewitness News. He is also currently a writing teacher in Union County, Kentucky.

Rhett is from Alabama where college football season never ends and thinks wrestling is ironic because it’s about men with no pants fighting over a belt.