Every avid football fan knows the big time college football rivalries such as the Iron Bowl, the Game, and the Red-River Rivalry. The slate this week has a few rivalries that may not be as well-known but still make for exciting college football. Those rivalries will get their rightful spotlight right here. Not only are there lesser known rivalry games, there are also five ranked against ranked matchups.

For new readers, this is how the guide works. The game, time, and channel will be listed. Time is listed as Central Standard Time. I also list a reason, fact, or some trivia about the game that might appeal to viewers.

Must-Watch is the one game during a specific time-frame that has the most intrigue and should be must see TV for the college football fan (barring watching their favorite team or an upset-brewing).

Channel-Flipper is the game to turn on during a commercial or halftime. I still consider it a game with a lot of intrigue but falls short of the Must-Watch.

Keeping an Eye on… are games that might be intriguing for a while for one reason or another. However, no one can always predict what will happen during a college football Saturday and one of these games might be elevated to Channel-Flipper or Must-Watch during the course of the day.

Early Must-Watch: #14 Syracuse vs. #5 Clemson – 11 a.m. ABC

In all of the college football history that has taken place in Death Valley, this is the first time ever that two 6-0 or better teams have played against each other. We expected Clemson but not many expected Syracuse to be the opponent. This game is for the lead in the ACC Atlantic division.

The Orange has not given the Tigers an easy time. Clemson won last year’s game 17-14. Syracuse beat the Tigers in 2017 and almost beat them in 2018. For the Orange to pull the upset, they will need QB Garrett Schrader to continue to complete passes at 70 % against a Tigers’ defense that has given up chunk plays this season

Syracuse is ranked eighth in total defense, leads the ACC in pass defense, and is second in the ACC in stopping the run. Clemson has scored over 30 points in all of their games this season.

Early Channel-Flipper: Kansas vs. Baylor – 11 a.m. ESPN2

Oh….the irony of this game. This game matches up the preseason last place team against the preseason champion. But that’s why they play the game as Kansas has been a pleasant surprise and Baylor already has two losses in the Big 12. The Bears have won the last 12 over the Jayhawks.

The Bears are giving up an average of 117 yards per game on the ground even after giving up almost 200 rushing yards to Oklahoma State and over 200 yards on the ground to West Virginia. On the other hand, the Jayhawks went to West Virginia and won. But comparing college football by who beat West Virginia isn’t sound logic.

The point is the Bears are very susceptible on the ground and that is the Jayhawks’ strength.

Early Keep an Eye on…: Iowa vs. #2 Ohio State – 11 a.m. FOX

True or false: Ohio State is giving up less yards on defense than Iowa. Sounds too good to be true but the Buckeyes’ defense is giving up 253 yards per game (ypg) compared to Iowa at 266 ypg.

Iowa Head Coach, Kirk Frentz, said the best strategy is to keep the ball out of the hands of the Ohio State offense and hope to keep the game close to make something happen. Someone should let Frentz know his offense has to keep the ball for more than three downs and a punt. Iowa is dead last in total offense and 124th in third down conversions.

The last time these two teams played were in 2017 when Ohio State somehow allowed Iowa to score 55 points, which kept the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.

Afternoon Must-Watch: #9 UCLA vs. #10 Oregon – 2:30 p.m. FOX

UCLA’s head coach, Chip Kelly, returns to Oregon in a pivotal Pac-12 matchup. Kelly is 0-3 against his former team including Oregon’s 34-31 win last year. The Ducks have won the last seven meetings between these two teams in Eugene. But Kelly’s fifth Bruin team is by far his best.

This is the first Pac-12 top ten matchup since the 2018 Apple Cup when #10 Washington beat #7 Washington State 28-15. The Bruins and Ducks last played in a top ten matchup in 2001.

UCLA and Oregon are top three in the Pac-12 in total offense, passing offense, and rushing offense.

Afternoon Channel-Flipper: #20 Texas vs. #11 Oklahoma State – 2:30 p.m. ABC

The visitor has had better luck in this series over the last eleven years as the Longhorns are 3-2 in Stillwater and the Cowboys are 5-1 in Austin.

On-going streaks for Texas include the Longhorns losing their last five true road games and RB Bijan Robinson running for over 100 yards in each of the last five games. But Robinson will have his work cut out for him as the strength of the Cowboys’ defense is the front. The Cowboys rank fifth in tackles for loss in the nation.

Oklahoma State QB, Spencer Sanders, is questionable. An injury to his throwing shoulder has caused his velocity to drop. The drop in velocity has added up to Sanders completing less than 50 % of his passes and taking five sacks the last two games.

Afternoon Keep an Eye on…: #7 Ole Miss vs. LSU – 2:30 p.m. CBS

The last unbeaten SEC West team takes on one of its oldest rivals in the 111th edition of the Magnolia Bowl. This series has some classic games such as Cannon’s Halloween Run in 1959, The Night the Clock Stopped in 1972, and the 2003 SEC West championship game that ended with a clumsy Eli Manning.

Ole Miss can make being 8-0 with a win for the first time since 1962. The Rebels haven’t won in Baton Rouge since 2008 and haven’t won two straight against the Tigers since 2009. RBs Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins have led the Rebels’ rush attack to averaging more yards than any other FBS team outside of the triple option offenses.

That’s bad news against an LSU rush defense that has been shredded for over 200 yards on the ground in its last two games against Tennessee and Florida.

Evening Must-Watch: #17 Kansas State vs. #8 TCU – 7 p.m. FS1

Raise your hand if you had Kansas State and TCU as the last two undefeated Big 12 teams in conference play. Put your hands down, you did not. TCU is looking for a fourth straight win against a ranked opponent.

Kansas State QB, Adrian Martinez, is the last Power Five QB to not throw an interception this season. The Horned Frogs are middle of the pack in interceptions as they have six on the season. TCU’s QB Max Duggen has a 70 % pass completion rate with 16 TDs and only one interception.

The Wildcats’ strength on offense is their running game behind Martinez and RB Deuce Vaughn but they might want to consider taking advantage of TCU’s bad pass defense.

Evening Channel-Flipper: #24 Mississippi State vs. #6 Alabama – 6 p.m. ESPN

It’s the Battle for Highway 82 as these two universities are the closest SEC members by mileage. The Bulldogs are the Tide’s most played opponent and oh boy…have they served as a team for the Tide to take their frustrations out on.

Since 2010, Alabama has played Mississippi State four times after a loss and won every single one. The scores have been 30-10, 24-7, 38-7, and last year’s 49-9 victory in Starkville.

Mississippi State QB, Will Rogers, threw for 300 yards against the Tide last season but had no TDs and three interceptions. Tennessee burnt Alabama’s secondary the whole game last week. Rogers and the Tide are both looking for some redemption in this matchup.

Former Alabama player and former Mississippi State head coach, Sylvester Croom, will be honored for his selection to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Evening Keep an Eye on…: Minnesota vs. #16 Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ABC

Penn State’s first Big Ten game ever was played against Minnesota in 1993. The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers play for the Governor’s Victory Bell in honor of Penn State joining the Big Ten after being an independent for 100 years.

Penn State allowed over 400 yards rushing in last week’s loss to Michigan. Now they face another top 20 rushing attack from the Golden Gophers.

The Gophers passing offense has been dreadful the last two weeks as they have no TDs and six interceptions and may be without starting QB, Tanner Morgan, due to an upper body injury.

Late Must-Watch: Washington vs. Cal – 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Woof! That’s not the Huskies’ bark but the trio of games we have left in late block. This Pac-12 North battle gets the nod as the Must-Watch due to Washington having a top ten offense.

Cal had the honor of being the victim of the last Power Five team, Colorado, to get a win on the season.

This is the 100th meeting between these two Pac-12 rivals as Washington leads the series 55-41-4. Their top matchups in their history are listed here.

Late Channel-Flipper: Utah State vs. Wyoming – 8:45 p.m. FS2

Viewers will have to stream this game to be able to flip the remote control to it. This rivalry is known as the Bridger’s Battle and the two teams play for the Bridger Rifle. The rifle is a .50 caliber Rocky Mountain Hawken rifle that was popular among mountain men. The rivalry is named after Utah and Wyoming mountain man, Jim Bridger, who was one of the first men to explore Yellowstone and the Great Salt Lake.

Utah State has won its last five Mountain West road games. The Aggies have won six out of the last nine against Wyoming.

The two programs swapped quarterbacks during the offseason. Wyoming’s QB, Andrew Peasley, was a long time backup at Utah State and Utah State QB, Levi Williams, left Wyoming for a new start.

If you are Suffering from Insomnia: San Diego State vs. Nevada – 9:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Will we be fortunate to see another episode of Mountain West refs out of bounds? I beg the refs to please do so because it will add some intrigue to this rock fight. Nevada is 123rd in total offense and San Diego State is two places worse than the Wolfpack.

Nevada busted into Ryan McGee’s Bottom Ten this week after losing back to back games to the two teams formerly at the top of McGee’s list, Colorado State and Hawaii.

The last four meetings between these two teams have been decided by a total of 15 points as Nevada won in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and the Aztecs won last season.

About the writer:

Rhett Baxley graduated from Valparaiso University with a Master’s of Sports Media. He is a former Digital Producer for Nexstar and Eyewitness News. He is also currently a writing teacher for Union County Schools in Kentucky.

Rhett is from Alabama where college football season never ends and has visited many BBQ joints along Highway 82.