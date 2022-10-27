Cougars, panthers, Indians, and pirates might be some suggestions for Halloween costumes but this midweek edition highlights teams with those mascots.

The guide lists a game in a specific time frame, game time, channel, and some fun facts about the game. Times are listed in Central Standard Time.

Must-Watch is the one game that has the most intrigue and should be must see TV for the college football fan (barring watching their favorite team or an upset-brewing).

Channel-Flipper is the game to turn on during a commercial or halftime.

Keeping an Eye on… are games that might be intriguing for a while for one reason or another. However, no one can always predict what will happen during a college football game.

Pillow Fight is the only other game on at the time of Must-Watch and features two teams that have been soft competition.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Must-Watch: #14 Utah vs. Washington State – 9 p.m. FS1

Two Pac-12 schools with ties to Native Americans face off on Thursday night. You may know Utah are the Utes but did you know that Washington State was referred to as the Indians, Chiefs, and Braves before coming the Cougars in 1919? Washington State had three coaches from Carlisle Indian School from 1912 to 1918.

Utah needed a bye week to come down off an emotional high after beating USC in a 43-42 thriller. The Utes have won the last three against Washington State but the Cougars have won the last two meetings in Pullman.

The Cougars are last in the Pac-12 in rushing offense despite being a top 20 red zone offense in the country. Wazzou has only topped 24 points twice this season. Utah has a top 20 offense and a top 30 defense.

Channel-Flipper: Virginia Tech vs. #24 North Carolina State – 6:30 p.m. ESPN

This game might turn out to be a rock fight. A rock fight can be made to sound positive as it can mean defense domination. Or the more likely meaning in this case, a game between two really bad offenses.

Virginia Tech is 2-5 on the season and is scoring an average of 19 points a game. They are ranked 116th in total offense.

The Wolfpack’s offense has sunk since losing QB Devin Leary. Since Leary’s injury against Florida State, the Wolfpack has not scored a touchdown.

Keep an Eye on…: Louisiana vs. Southern Miss – 6:30 ESPN 2

Two middle of the pack Sun Belt teams are featured this week in the Fun Belt midweek game. Louisiana has won two straight by double digits by beating Bottom Ten nominee, Arkansas State, and Notre Dame beater, Marshall.

This is the first season for the Golden Eagles in the Sun Belt after being a founding member of C-USA. Southern Miss chose to join the Sun Belt due to increase revenue by traveling to schools and to build rivalries in the region.

The Golden Eagles’ rushing leader is Frank Gore, Jr., who has been known to one-up his dad by lining up as quarterback. He had four passing touchdowns last season and has a 48 yard completion this season.

Friday, Oct 28

Must-Watch: East Carolina vs. BYU – 7 p.m. ESPN 2

Another set of Cougars are featured in a primetime week game and man, these Cougars need a win. After starting the season 4-1, BYU has lost three straight and each loss has looked worse. After losing to Notre Dame by eight, BYU had the wild hogs of Arkansas run all over them for 277 yards at home. For an encore, BYU traveled to Liberty to lose 41-14 and gave up 300 yards rushing.

Enter East Carolina RB, Keaton Mitchell. Mitchell led the AAC last season in rushing yards and total all-purpose yards. He has had four games this season over 100 yards rushing and he has a good chance to get his fifth this week.

Pillow Fight: Louisiana Tech vs. FIU – 7 p.m. CBS Sports Network

How does a team beat the Miami Hurricanes? Just slap a C-USA patch on the uniform.

Both of these teams beat Miami in 2019, and fellow conference member, Middle Tennessee State beat the Hurricanes earlier this season. That’s positivity for these two teams.

The Golden Panthers are coming off a win versus Charlotte while Louisiana Tech lost a heartbreaker 42-41 last week to Rice. The Bulldogs have lost 16 turnovers which is near the bottom of the NCAA.

About the writer:

Rhett Baxley graduated from Valparaiso University with a Master’s of Sports Media. He is a former Digital Producer for Nexstar and Eyewitness News. He is also currently a writing teacher in Union County, Kentucky.

Rhett is from Alabama where college football season never ends.