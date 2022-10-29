It’s a mix of tricks and treats on this Halloween edition of the College Football Remote Control Guide.

One team is giving homage to the greatest King of Pop’s music video of all time.

Two teams have doggy mascots planning a sleepover.

Sometimes a rivalry trophy comes from a myth.

And teams are showing off their orange colors with fans and on their uniforms.

The guide lists a game in a specific time frame, game time, channel, and some fun facts about the game. Times are listed in Central Standard Time.

Must-Watch is the one game that has the most intrigue and should be must see TV for the college football fan (barring watching their favorite team or an upset-brewing).

Channel-Flipper is the game to turn on during a commercial or halftime.

Keeping an Eye on… are games that might be intriguing for a while for one reason or another. However, no one can always predict what will happen during a college football game.

Early Must-Watch: #2 Ohio State vs. #16 Penn State – 11 a.m. FOX

Give credit to the Buckeyes. They may have not played a currently ranked team but they have not played down to the competition. This week that changes as they leave the friendly confines of the Horseshoe to play a ranked Penn State team in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions fans are holding their annual “Stripe Out” game.

Ohio State head coach this week said that WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba may be on a play count this week. The WR injured his hamstring against Notre Dame and left in the second quarter against Iowa.

Penn State was ran over by Michigan two weeks ago but bounced back against Minnesota. The Nittany Lions might want to finish what happened in the tunnel with Michigan two weeks ago.

Early Channel-Flipper: #7 TCU vs. West Virginia – 11 a.m. ESPN

The Horned Frogs are hoping for a thriller as they travel to Morgantown on Halloween weekend. Will TCU be able to beat it past West Virginia for the first time since 2017? West Virginia is looking at the man in the mirror for answers after losing to Texas Tech last week 48-10 because they were bad.

TCU has beaten four ranked teams in the last four weeks, but only one of them was on the road. The Horned Frogs have moonwalked over defenses this season while averaging 522.1 ypg. The Mountaineers are 95th in total defense while giving up an average of 405 ypg.

Early Keep an Eye on…: Notre Dame vs. #16 Syracuse – 11 a.m. ABC

Syracuse is celebrating Halloween with an “Orange Out” game. Notre Dame is hoping to make it more like St. Patrick’s Day.

The Orange is the only ACC team holding teams to under 300 ypg. Clemson defended Orange RB Sean Tucker well and coach Dino Babers has vowed to get the ball more in Tucker’s hands this week.

Notre Dame have saved their best games for the road. They dominated 7-1 North Carolina by 19, beat BYU, and played Ohio State closer than anyone else.

Afternoon Must-Watch: #9 Oklahoma State vs. #22 Kansas State – 2:30 p.m. FOX

These teams first met in 1908. Oklahoma State leads the series at 42-26 and have won five out of the last seven meetings. Both teams are 3-1 in Big XII play and will have second place all to themselves. However, both teams have already lost to first place TCU.

The Cowboys have the worst pass defense in the Big XII and have struggled stopping the run in their last two games by giving up over 200 rushing yards to TCU and Texas.

Kansas State has two banged up quarterbacks. CBS Sports report that Adrian Martinez will be a game-time decision after suffering a lower-body injury against TCU. If Martinez can’t go, Will Howard will be able to play, though he was knocked out of the game with a left shoulder injury. Howard threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns last week against TCU.

Afternoon Channel-Flipper: Florida vs. #1 Georgia – 2:30 p.m. CBS

This is the 100th or 101st meeting between these two teams. These two schools hate each other so much, they can’t agree on when they started playing each other. Florida fans would say it is the 100th meeting but Georgia fans would say it is the 101st meeting. The Bulldogs claim a victory in 1904 over the University of Florida. The victory was actually against a predecessor named Florida Agricultural College out of Lake City, Florida.

This is the largest point spread in the history of the series as the Gators are an underdog by 22.5 points. Florida QB Anthony Richardson is only completing 56.5% of his passes and has more interceptions to touchdowns (7 to 6).

The Bulldogs are top ten in total and scoring offense and top ten in total and scoring defense. QB Stetson Bennett is third in the SEC with 290 passing yards per game and have 30 completions of over 20 yards.

Afternoon Keep an Eye on…: #20 Wake Forest vs. Louisville – 2:30 p.m. ACC Network

No matter the size of the game or the size of the opponent, every game for Wake Forest is an offensive bonanza. The Demon Deacons are tenth in the nation in scoring offense at 41.4 points per game. But this season, the defense is limiting scoring by four more points than last season. What’s even more surprising about Wake Forest is they have only five turnovers on the season.

Louisville has won their last two ACC games over Coastal teams Virginia and Pittsburgh but has yet to beat an Atlantic game by losing to Syracuse, Florida State, and Boston College. The advantage the Cardinals will have in this game will be their defensive front as they are top ten in sacks and tackles for loss in the nation.

Evening Must-Watch: #19 Kentucky vs. #3 Tennessee – 6 p.m. ESPN

Tennessee has beaten Kentucky more than other any SEC opponent. This series has mostly been one-sided as the Vols have a 82-26-9 advantage over the Cats. But the matchup in 2022 is the first time since 1951 when both teams meet as ranked foes. Who were the coaches in that game? Some guys named Paul “Bear” Bryant and General Robert Neyland.

Mark Stoops and his Wildcat defense is going to have quite the task on their hands as Josh Heupel and the Vols’ offense leads all of FBS at 50.1 ppg and 571.7 ypg. The Wildcats are ranked 14th in total defense.

The Vols have showed off their classic orange and their smoky grey unis. Now here comes the perfect uniform for a team to wear for Halloween.

Evening Channel-Flipper: Michigan State vs. #4 Michigan – 6:30 p.m. ABC

It’s the battle of the Paul Bunyan trophy as Michigan State comes into this game with a two game winning streak over Michigan. Spartans head coach, Mel Tucker, became the first Michigan State head coach to start 2-0 against the Wolverines last season. Going 3-0 against the Wolverines might be a tougher task.

The Spartans are 79th in the nation in rush defense. The Wolverines are 8th in the nation in running the ball with an average of 241.7 ypg. Michigan might want to consider letting J.J. McCarthy air it out as the Spartans are dreadful in defending the pass by giving up 269 ypg.

Evening Keep an Eye on…: #15 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M – 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

A&M’s offseason had so much hype and potential for making a run at the College Football Playoff. Now it’s turned into a season of attrition with just surviving to get to a bowl. Here’s the recent bad news for the Aggies:

Lost to South Carolina for the first time ever.

They were down 17-0 while the bus was still warm.

Three freshmen players from their #1 recruiting class suspended indefinitely and another player skipped practice Monday.

recruiting class suspended indefinitely and another player skipped practice Monday. Three offensive linemen out for the season because of injuries.

Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffen, said being “outbid” by the Aggies is a theme.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss wishes their season could have ended after last week’s first quarter. The Rebels were 7-0 and were up 17-0 on LSU before the Tigers roared back to outscore the Rebels 42-3 in the last three quarters.

At least the puppies for the universities are getting along.

Late Must-Watch: Stanford vs. #12 UCLA – 9:30 p.m. ESPN

After losing 11 straight to Stanford, UCLA has won two out of the last three against the Cardinal. UCLA safety, Mo Osling, remembers that Stanford streak and said there’s a chip on his shoulder for every PAC-12 team. The Bruins still lead the overall series against the Cardinal at 47-43-3.

Stanford’s success has gone with its run defense. In the three games the Cardinal have given up less than 160 yards on the ground, they have won. Only problem is that they have given up more than 160 yards on the ground four times and lost all four.

That’s not good news for Stanford as the Bruins have only been held to less than 160 yards one time. The Bruins are second in the PAC-12 in rushing offense at 207.6 ypg. UCLA’s attack is led by RB Zach Charbonnet and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Late Channel-Flipper: San Diego State vs. Fresno State – 9:30 p.m. FS1

These two in-state foes play for the Old Oil Can Trophy. The trophy wasn’t made until 2011 but myth and legend has spun a tale of how the trophy came into existence. Rumor has it that the fans used to travel with an extra oil can when the weather was too hot. An Aztec fan stole an oil can from a Fresno fan after a Fresno win over the Aztecs. The oil can was buried and found where the San Diego State basketball arena was built.

These two teams are tied with San Jose State at 2-1 at the top of the Mountain West West division. Since the Mountain West split into two divisions in 2013, the Aztecs and Bulldogs have each won three Mountain West championships and have represented the division in seven out of the eight years. There was only one division in 2020.

Fresno State has had some highs this season such as beating their rival, San Jose State. They also have a low in losing to UConn. But with a win, they can have first place in the division since they have the tie-breaker over San Jose State. San Diego State has lost to better competition.

If you are Suffering from Insomnia: Nevada vs. San Jose State – 9:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

San Jose State is tied for first in the Mountain West division with Fresno State and San Diego State. The Spartans have already lost to Fresno State but this week, they can keep pace with a win over Nevada.

The Wolf Pack have lost six straight games and moved up a spot (or is it moved down a spot?) in Ryan McGee’s Bottom Ten. Nevada has averaged 11.4 points a game in the last five games and are 126th in total offense.

Nevada does have a Thorpe semi-finalist. Safety Bentley Sanders is tied for the most interceptions in the country with five and he has also forced three fumbles. Despite Nevada’s offensive ineptness, the defense is ninth in the country in turnovers.

About the writer:

Rhett Baxley graduated from Valparaiso University with a Master’s of Sports Media. He is a former Digital Producer for Nexstar and Eyewitness News. He is also currently a writing teacher in Union County, Kentucky.

Rhett is from Alabama where college football season never ends.