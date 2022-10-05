It’s time to settle some SEC offseason coaching feuds in week six of the college football season. This week also brings a battle of churches in all places, Las Vegas; a Wednesday night game; Jim Carrey sequels; and a first for ESPN’s College Gameday.

For new readers, this is how the guide works. The game, time, and channel will be listed. Time is listed as Central Standard Time. I also list a reason, fact, or some trivia about the game that might appeal to viewers.

Must-Watch is the one game during a specific time-frame that has the most intrigue and should be must see TV for the college football fan (barring watching their favorite team or an upset-brewing).

Channel-Flipper is the game to turn on during a commercial or halftime. I still consider it a game with a lot of intrigue but falls short of the Must-Watch.

Keeping an Eye on… are games that might be intriguing for a while for one reason or another. However, no one can always predict what will happen during a college football Saturday and one of these games might be elevated to Channel-Flipper or Must-Watch during the course of the day.

Pillow Fight makes it debut this week. A game is awarded the pillow fight title based on the two teams’ seasons spiraling downward and there are no other games to watch at that time besides the Must-Watch.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Must-Watch: SMU vs. UCF – 6 p.m. ESPN2

This is the second time this game has been rescheduled. It was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon but was moved back to Wednesday night due to both teams having a bye on Saturday, Oct. 8.

SMU QB Tanner Mordecai was a nightmare for the Golden Knights to handle last season as he threw for 377 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Not much has changed this season as the Mustangs are scoring 38.5 points per game (ppg) and throwing for 302 yards a game (ypg).

UCF might be able to hold the Mustangs in check as they are giving up 169 yards passing a game (ypag).

Friday, Oct. 7

Must-Watch: Houston vs. Memphis – 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Viewers are treated to an American Athletic Conference catfight this Friday night. However, these two programs’ seasons have gone in opposite ways.

The Cardiac Cougars have played three games in overtime. They have lost two of those games including last week’s loss to Tulane and its third-string QB. And Houston fans are asking where is Dana Holgorsen’s creative offense.

On the other hand, the Memphis Tigers are 4-0 and have not had much drama to any of their games. Houston did win last year’s catfight that snapped a Memphis five game win streak in the series.

Pillow Fight: Nebraska vs. Rutgers – 6 p.m. FS1

And the first Pillow Fight award goes to these two Big 10 foes that were not Big 10 foes before 2014. It’s been rough for both teams since then with Nebraska’s fall being more documented.

Nebraska is woeful on defense. Here are their defensive ranks out of 131 teams: 111th passing defense at 269 ypg, 120th rush defense at 200 ypg, and 124th in total defense. Offensively, Nebraska is middle of the pack.

Rutgers is 98th in total offense, 117th in pass offense, and middle of the pack rush offense. However, the one bright spot for the Scarlet Knights and maybe this game is a top 20 defense.

Keep an Eye on…: UNLV vs. San Jose State – 9:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Two buddies face-off in a battle at the top of the Mountain West West division. San Jose State’s coach, Brent Brennan, was in the wedding of UNLV’s head coach, Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo was a San Jose State QB from 1998 – 2002 and served on the same coaching staff as Brennan.

The Rebels lead the Mountain West in scoring offense and are 4-1 on the season. The Spartans have intercepted a pass every game and are ninth in the nation in turnover margin with a 3-1 record.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Must-Watch: #17 TCU vs. #19 Kansas – 11 a.m. FS1

Lawrence, College Gameday is comin’ to your city! The Kansas Jayhawks are now off the list of Power Five schools that have not hosted ESPN’s College Gameday. That leaves seven schools still looking for their first visit from Gameday.

Before the season, if anyone had made a bet that there would be an undefeated Big 12 matchup involving Kansas on Oct. 8, they would be laughing their way to the bank right now.

Both teams are top 15 in the nation in rushing offense and both teams are almost evenly matched in their ability to defend the run. However, TCU ranks 21st in pass offense and Kansas gives up 269 ypag.

Channel-Flipper: #8 Tennessee vs. #25 LSU – 11 a.m. ESPN

Two things LSU fans do not like about this matchup: being an underdog at home and more importantly, the 11 a.m. kickoff time. Tennessee leads the all-times series 20-10-3. However, LSU has won the last five meetings.

Tennessee leads the NCAA in total yards at 559.2 ypg and second in passing with 365 ypg and scoring with 48.5 ppg. The Vols will also be going with the cooler look by wearing their Smoky Grey uniforms.

LSU has had a hard time getting WR Kayshoun Boutte going as he has only 11 catches for 97 yards on the season. The Vols might be the matchup he needs as the Vols are 128th in pass defense as they allow 309 ypg.

Keep an Eye on…: Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas, Texas) – 11 a.m. ABC

Both teams have already taken two losses on the season but that does not diminish the fact that the Red River Rivalry is still must-see TV. I just couldn’t put it as a Must-Watch or Channel-Flipper over an intriguing matchup of undefeated Big 12 teams or a ranked vs. ranked SEC matchup.

Since 2014, every meeting except the 2018 Big 12 championship game has been a one possession game. The Sooners have also been on the right side of those games the last four times.

Both teams face questions at QB. The Longhorns have to decide if they should await the return of Quinn Ewers from a clavicle injury or play Hudson Card, who has filled in nicely for Ewers. On the other hand, the Sooners’ QB, Dillion Gabriel, is still in concussion protocol as of Tuesday morning.

Texas RB, Bijan Robinson, has to be excited to face the Sooners’ defense after giving up 361 yards on the ground to TCU.

Keep an Eye on…: Arkansas vs. #23 Mississippi State – 11 a.m. SEC Network

One team is ascending after using Texas A&M as a punching bag and the other team has been spiraling downward that began with a fumble ran back for a touchdown by the Aggies.

The stats for both teams predict that those trends are going to continue. The Razorbacks are 124th in the nation against the pass and somehow bettered themselves two spots after playing Alabama.

This week the Razorbacks travel to face the most pass-happy coach, Mike Leach, and his team of Bulldogs. QB Will Rogers leads the seventh ranked pass offense in the nation and will have a field day with the Razorbacks.

Afternoon Must-Watch: #11 Utah vs. #18 UCLA – 2:30 p.m. FOX

Utah begins its first week of its two part LA showdown as they face surprising and undefeated UCLA. The Utes entertain USC next week in Salt Lake City.

The Bruins have been known more for their lack of attendance and being called out by famous alumus than their play on the field. Last week, the Bruins beat then #15 Washington.

Kyle Whittingham, Utah’s head coach, is zoned in on the challenge Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA QB, brings with his dual-threat ability.

Afternoon Channel-Flipper: Texas Tech vs. #7 Oklahoma State – 2:30 p.m. FS1

This Big 12 matchup could be a sequel of the 2007 movie, “The Number 23.” The all-time series is 23-23-3 and last season’s score was an Oklahoma State 23-0 win.

I think Jim Carrey could put a great spin on Texas Tech’s head coach, Joey McGuire, and Cowboys’ head coach, Mike Gundy. Both are known for an epic speech or rant.

The Red Raiders will be facing their fifth consecutive ranked opponent.

Afternoon Keep an Eye on…: Auburn vs. #2 Georgia – 2:30 p.m. CBS

The last two weeks, I haven’t included Georgia in the guide because I thought they would embarrass their opponents by having a huge spread. It turns out that the Bulldogs have been the ones almost embarrassed.

This week is the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and the Bulldogs have another huge spread as a 29 point favorite. The last five meetings between these teams have been a Georgia victory and four have been by 17 or more.

Auburn has given a good effort at the beginning of their last two weeks against Missouri and LSU but has folded in the second half. The Tigers have also not won in Athens since 2005.

Evening Must-Watch: Texas A&M vs. #1 Alabama – 7 p.m. CBS

Before the season began, Jimbo and his Aggies versus Saban and the Tide was tabbed as the game of the season. This game had many intriguing storylines such as the Tide looking to avenge last season’s loss and a highly-publicized feud between the two coaches.

One constant in life is how things change and sometimes very quickly. The feud between the two coaches has simmered. A&M has the 105th ranked offense in the nation and has lost two games. Alabama QB Bryce Young may or may not play due to injuring his shoulder last week in a win over Arkansas.

But the one thing that hasn’t changed is Nick Saban talking to his team through the media in another epic rant.

Evening Channel-Flipper: #16 BYU vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas) – 6:30 p.m. NBC

Mormons versus Catholics in Sin City. This game is the 11th of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series and the eighth different venue the series has been played. The Fighting Irish are 10-0 in the series and are playing their first game ever in Nevada.

The uniforms have been causing a buzz for the game. BYU had some help revealing their uniforms from UFC Hall of Famer, Forrest Griffin, and America’s Got Talent winner, Mat Franco. Notre Dame will be wearing gold, which is fitting for playing a game in Las Vegas.

Notre Dame needs to force more turnovers as they have only recovered one fumble and have no interceptions.

Evening Keep an Eye on…: Washington State vs. #6 USC – 6:30 p.m. FOX

USC and its dazzling offense will be available for the nation to see at a primetime spot. The Trojans have a trio of transfers that lead them on offense in QB Caleb Williams from Oklahoma, RB Travis Dye from Oregon, and WR Jordan Addison from Pittsburgh. The Trojans lead the nation in turnover margin as their defense has been opportunistic.

Washington State has not been an easy out for anyone as the Cougars are 4-1 on the season and have only lost to #12 Oregon by three. But their flag will be at a new destination on College Gameday this week.

Evening Keep an Eye on…: South Carolina vs. #13 Kentucky – 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

Kentucky coach, Mark Stoops, will settle one of his feuds this week as his team takes on South Carolina and its head coach, Shane Beamer. Seems like how to build a winning culture was at the heart of the feud.

Kentucky had several opportunities to win at Ole Miss last week but could not get out of its own way with turnovers and penalties. Playing the Gamecocks have been a “get-well” game for the past few seasons as the Wildcats have won seven out of the last eight.

South Carolina has not beat anyone note-worthy this season and have lost to Arkansas and Georgia in SEC games. The Gamecocks allowed both SEC teams to score over 40 in their games.

Now if only we can get Stoops to play UK basketball coach, John Calipari, in a game of one-on-one.

Late Must-Watch: Oregon State vs. Stanford – 10 p.m. ESPN

Oregon State’s last two games were against ranked teams USC and Utah. During those two games, the Beavers’ QBs combined for eight interceptions. The Beavers now have a question at QB as the starter, Chance Nolan, left the last game with a neck sprain.

Stanford believes it has found its playmaker at RB. Junior Casey Wilkins has started the last two games and played in four games this season. During those games, the Cardinal RB has rushed for 277 yards and two TDs and added nine catches for 146 yards and a TD.

Channel-Flipper: Fresno State vs. Boise State – 8:45 p.m. FS1

Last week, the underdog won in a dog fight. That’s bad news for Fresno State as the Bulldogs were a 23 point favorite to the UConn Huskies and lost 19-14. There was a bright spot for Fresno State as Nikko Remigio returned a sensational 87 yard punt for a TD while making UConn tacklers look silly. Now they have to regroup against a Boise State team that is undefeated in Mountain West play.

The Broncos had a QB competition on their hands that ended when four-year starter Hank Bachmeier decided to transfer after the Broncos lost to UTEP and fired Tim Plough, the offensive coordinator. Last week, redshirt freshmen, Taylen Green, ran for 105 yards and posted his second 100 yard performance. Green helped lead the Broncos to a 35-13 win over San Diego State.

About the writer:

Rhett Baxley graduated from Valparaiso University with a Master’s of Sports Media. He is a former Digital Producer for Nexstar and Eyewitness News. He is also currently a writing teacher in Union County, Kentucky.

Rhett is from Alabama where college football season never ends and has never had to take cover in a Nick Saban rant.