This week’s college football schedule is littered with undefeated and ranked conference showdowns from the Big Ten, Big XII, and SEC. Also included is a battle of Wills, Iowa playing offense harder than what it should be, and a spotlight of teams that do not get enough recognition for their ineptness.

For new readers, this is how the guide works. The game, time, and channel will be listed. Time is listed as Central Standard Time. I also list a reason, fact, or some trivia about the game that might appeal to viewers.

Must-Watch is the one game during a specific time-frame that has the most intrigue and should be must see TV for the college football fan (barring watching their favorite team or an upset-brewing).

Channel-Flipper is the game to turn on during a commercial or halftime. I still consider it a game with a lot of intrigue but falls short of the Must-Watch.

Keeping an Eye on… are games that might be intriguing for a while for one reason or another. However, no one can always predict what will happen during a college football Saturday and one of these games might be elevated to Channel-Flipper or Must-Watch during the course of the day.

Early Must-Watch: #10 Penn State vs. #5 Michigan – 11 a.m. FOX

Michigan’s schedule so far has looked like a list from Ryan McGee’s Bottom 10, a Big 10 team with the 109th ranked defense and also the team with the worst offense in all of FBS. The Wolverines are used to fast starts against inferior opponents by outscoring them 75-17 in the first quarter. Jim Harbaugh has realized Penn State is easily the best opponent the Wolverines have faced this season.

Penn State is the first ranked opponent the Wolverines have faced. However, the Lions are at the beginning of a three game stretch that will tell a lot about their season. The next two games are in State College against Minnesota and Ohio State. Penn State is hoping to relive memories of 1994 as they have not beaten a top five team on the road since then. That top five team? Michigan.

Early Channel-Flipper: Minnesota vs. #24 Illinois – 11 a.m. Big Ten Network

Two of college football leading rushers face off in this Big Ten West matchup. Illinois RB Chase Brown leads all of FBS with 879 rushing yards on the season. His counterpart, Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim, was on pace to challenge Brown until an injury kept him out the last two games. Ibrahim still has 567 rushing yards on the season, which ranks him still in the top 20.

The Fighting Illini are ranked for the first time since 2011, which snapped the longest active streak of being unranked among Power Five teams. Even the most Iowa way to score could not stop the Illini from breaking the streak.

Early Keep an Eye on…: #19 Kansas vs. Oklahoma – 11 a.m. ESPN2

A college football article I love to read weekly is The Bottom Ten by ESPN’s Ryan McGee. The article is a showcase of teams that are looking to achieve greatness through ineptitude. The coveted #5 spot is specifically reserved for a team from the past week that was hoping for better results the week before.

The Kansas Jayhawks or the Team Formerly Known as the Nayhawks was a mainstay for a long time on The Bottom Ten. Now they have McGee sounding like a proud papa. On the other hand, Oklahoma a.k.a. Boo! mer Sooner is in the aforementioned #5 spot this week in McGee’s column.

As for this game, Kansas runs a lot and Oklahoma chases guys a lot.

Afternoon Must-Watch: #3 Alabama vs. #6 Tennessee – 2:30 p.m. CBS

The Third Saturday in October is back with both teams entering this matchup undefeated for the first time since 1989. This is also the first time since 1998 that Neyland Stadium has hosted a top six matchup.

Bryce Young’s status is still a question for the Tide. Nick Saban said Young wanted to play at the very end of last week’s win against Texas A&M. Alabama needs Young to play to take advantage of the Vols’ pass defense that ranks 128 out of 131 teams.

Tennessee made themselves at home in a blowout win at LSU last week. The Vols are hungry as they have not beaten Alabama since 2006.

Afternoon Channel-Flipper: #8 Oklahoma State vs. #13 TCU – 2:30 p.m. ABC

The last two undefeated teams in the Big 12 Cowboy Up with sprightly horned frogs. By the way, TCU chose their mascot by having their practice field over-run by these horned frog looking critters or a.k.a. Texas horned lizards.

Oklahoma State leads the nation in tackles for loss per game as the Cowboys average 10.2 per game. However, the Cowboys has the worst pass defense in the Big 12 by giving up 304 yards per game (ypg) through the air.

Last season, the Horned Frogs lost 63-17 to the Cowboys. It was the first loss without former head coach, Gary Patterson. QB Max Duggen was injured for last year’s game but TCU head coach, Sonny Dykes, is getting the most out of Duggen. Duggen has completed a career best 73% of his passes for 1,305 yards and a Big 12 leading 14 TDs.

Afternoon Keep an Eye on…: #15 NC State vs. #18 Syracuse – 2:30 p.m. ACC Network

This is the first meeting of ranked teams in Syracuse since 2001. The Orange is looking for their first 6-0 start since 1987 and first ever 3-0 start in ACC play.

The status of NC State’s QB, Devin Leary, has been reported as day to day. Leary’s relief last week, Jack Chambers, led the Wolfpack to three field goals in the win against Florida State. However, Chambers did not complete a pass and only threw one time.

Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader has completed 70% of his passes for 1,224 yards, 10 TDs, and only one interception on the season. The Orange has a top ten defense but might have taken advantage of an advantageous schedule.

Afternoon Keep an Eye on…: Arkansas vs. BYU – 2:30 p.m. ESPN

BYU is 7-7 all time versus the SEC but this is the first meeting ever for these two teams. You will be hard pressed to find a play that turned the momentum of one team’s season like Arkansas’s goal line fumble against Texas A&M. Since then, the Razorbacks have lost three straight and QB KJ Jefferson missed last week’s loss versus Mississippi State. Jefferson has been cleared to play versus BYU.

BYU has had trouble stopping the run as they rank 100th in rush defense. I expect that number to get worse as the Hogs are 11th in the nation in rush offense.

Evening Must-Watch: #7 USC vs. #20 Utah – 7 p.m. FOX

Utah has brought disappointment. Many predicted the Utes to make the college football playoff. Instead, they have lost to a mediocre Florida team and UCLA to take the shine off of what many thought was going to be a showdown for the Pac-12 South title. But the Utes can get their swagger back by upsetting USC.

The last time USC was 6-0 was in 2006. The Trojans are first in the nation in sacks and turnover margin but the Trojans’ achilles heel is their run defense. The Utes average over 200 rushing ypg and the Trojans are giving up an average of 152 ypg on the ground.

Evening Channel-Flipper: LSU vs. Florida – 6 p.m. ESPN

Well… that got out of hand in hurry. The story of LSU”s season will be all the punts and kicks they have muffed or taken advantage of. Against Tennessee last week, a muffed kick at the start of the game put the Tigers in a hole they could not get out of from the start.

Florida’s story will be inconsistent offense plus failures to get teams off the field on third down. The Gators are the worst team in the SEC for third down stops. But that won’t matter as the Gators hope to do what they do best and that’s run the ball. LSU gave up 263 yards rushing to Tennessee last week in Baton Rouge and Florida hopes to use the same formula in Gainesville.

The Gators are hosting Tom Petty Day. One of the newer traditions in college football is for “I Won’t Back Down” to be played between the third and fourth quarter in the swamp.

Last time the Tigers visited Gainesville, the Gators chose to play “Learning to Fly” as so many memes were born from seeing a shoe fly.

Evening Keep an Eye on…: #16 Mississippi State vs. #22 Kentucky – 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

After all the hoopla around the Tide and Vols, there’s another SEC ranked on ranked matchup this weekend in Lexington.

This game will be known as the Battle of Wills. QB Will Rogers for Mississippi State broke the SEC record for completions in 24 less games than the previous owner, former Georgia QB Aaron Murray. Add that to the fact that Mike Leach has discovered that running the ball in the SEC just might make his “Air Raid” attack better.

Kentucky QB Will Levis missed last week’s game against South Carolina and the Wildcat offense suffered. However, Mark Stoops says that Levis is going to play against the Bulldogs.

Evening Keep an Eye on…: #4 Clemson vs. Florida State – 6:30 p.m. ABC

The winner of this ACC battle has won the Atlantic division 12 out of the last 13 times and the ACC title 10 out of the last 11 seasons. Florida State has not beaten Clemson since 2014. Clemson is 98-3 versus unranked teams since 2012.

The Seminoles are first in pass defense in the ACC allowing 170.3 ypg. It’s the lowest they have allowed since the 2013 national championship team. Florida State also has the ACC’s second ranked rushing offense.

Clemson’s passing offense doesn’t strike fear in anyone but the Seminoles will have a tough time running on the Tigers. Clemson’s stingy run defense is the second best in all of FBS.

Late Must-Watch: Air Force vs. UNLV – 9:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

This is the first time these foes have squared off in Allegiant Stadium. Air Force has won the last four meetings between these teams.

The Falcons cannot hold on to the ball as they have the most fumbles in FBS except for three teams: Central Michigan, Illinois, and Northwestern.

The Rebels are top ten in turnover margin at plus eight.

Late Channel-Flipper: San Jose State vs. Fresno State – 9:45 p.m. FS1

This a rivalry separated by 150 miles with San Jose representing the Silicon Valley and Fresno representing the San Joaquin Valley. These two teams play for the Valley Trophy, which is nothing but a huge capital “V”.

The Spartans and Bulldogs have played 85 times since 1921 with Fresno holding a lead of 43-38-3 in the series. The Spartans have won the last five out of nine but haven’t won in Fresno since 2016.

Fresno State has not beaten a FBS team this season and has a spot in The Bottom Ten. That’s what happens when you lose to UCAN’T…I mean UCONN as a 23 point favorite.

About the writer:

Rhett Baxley graduated from Valparaiso University with a Master’s of Sports Media. He is a former Digital Producer for Nexstar and Eyewitness News. He is also currently a writing teacher in Union County, Kentucky.

Rhett is from Alabama where college football season never ends and the Third Saturday in October is a holiday.