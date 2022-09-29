We are jumping into Week Five of the college football season. Many conference games are on the schedule this week as the out of conference games become fewer after September.

First of all, prayers for those who are affected by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane affected the college football schedule by moving some games around.

For new readers, this is how the guide works. The game, time, and channel will be listed. Time is listed as Central Standard Time. I also list a reason, fact, or some trivia about the game that might appeal to viewers.

Must-Watch is the one game during a specific time-frame that has the most intrigue and should be must see TV for the college football fan (barring watching their favorite team or an upset-brewing).

Channel-Flipper is the game to turn to while a commercial or halftime is on. I still consider it a game with a lot of intrigue but falls short of the Must-Watch.

Keeping an Eye on… are games that might be intriguing for a while for one reason or another. However, no one can always predict what will happen during a college football Saturday and one of these games might be elevated to Channel-Flipper or Must-Watch during the course of the day.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Must-Watch: Utah State vs. # 19 BYU – 7 p.m. ESPN

Before Hurricane Ian, this was the only game scheduled on Thursday night this week. This rivalry plays for the Old Wagon Wheel. However, this year’s game does not go toward what SI.com named as one of the strangest rivalry trophies – the Beehive Boot.

BYU won the boot last season by defeating Utah and Utah State, but Utah does not play either one of their in-state rivals this season. Therefore, no one is awarded the boot and won’t for at least the next four years. BYU canceled the contract with Utah to make room for their Big 12 conference schedule.

Utah State has already been beatdown by one in-state rival, FCS Weber State.

Channel-Flipper: SC State vs. South Carolina – 6 p.m. SEC Network

This game between the Gamecocks and their in-state match-up against the FCS Bulldogs was originally scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. and was changed due to Hurricane Ian.

Because of the change, there are now two games on Thursday.

A planned reunion of Steve Spurrier’s Gamecock teams from 2010-2013 was supposed to happen at this game, but now has been postponed.

Friday, Sept. 30

Must-Watch: #15 Washington vs. UCLA – 9:30 p.m. ESPN

The college football gods have given us an undefeated “Pac-12 After Dark” special on a Friday night. Both teams are undefeated, though UCLA has made their road a lot more difficult than Washington. Somehow, the Bruins survived a Sun Belt team on the day Sun Belt teams were beating everybody,

The Huskies have looked impressive the last two weeks with wins over Michigan State and Stanford. Maybe it was the Bruins trying to obtain more film with a drone that delayed Washington’s game last week. This is the Huskies first road game of the year.

Channel-Flipper: UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee – 6:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Is it possible for Middle Tennessee to play Hurricane Ian this week? The Blue Raiders turned back the Miami Hurricanes last week as Miami players wrecked on the field and Miami fans clashed with each other in the stands.

The Roadrunners have gotten the best of the Blue Raiders the last three times they have played.

Keep an Eye on….: Tulane vs. Houston – 6 p.m. ESPN

These two teams have played every year since 1996 except for 2001 and 2013. Houston leads the series 19-7.

Only Tulane can boast about beating a team from Kansas this season as they beat Kansas State two weeks ago while the Cougars were frustrated by Kansas. Seems like the frustration has boiled over for Houston’s coach, Dana Holgorsen.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Early Must-Watch: #7 Kentucky vs. #14 Ole Miss – 11 a.m. ESPN

A surprise to most people would be that these two teams are 15-3 over their last 18 games. Only Alabama and Georgia have better records in the same amount of time in the SEC.

These teams also seem to have flipped offensive philosophies as the Wildcats are 123rd in rush offense but get RB Chris Rodriguez back this week. QB Will Levis has been leading the Wildcats with his arm by leading the Cats to 296 passing yards per game.

Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin has lead Ole Miss to being fourth in the nation in rushing offense with TCU transfer Zach Evans and freshmen Quinshon Judkins.

Early Channel-Flipper: Purdue vs. #21 Minnesota – 11 a.m. ESPN 2

FOX has the #4 team in the country playing the 131st offense in the country. No thanks for the channel-flipper. Give the viewers a game where both teams have some offensive firepower.

Purdue’s offense goes through the air while Minnesota loves to pound it on the ground. Which defense will have more success stopping the other? That would be the Golden Gophers as they are ranked second in passing yards allowed and Purdue is middle of the pack in run defense.

Early Keep an Eye on…: #18 Oklahoma vs. TCU – 11 a.m. ABC

The Sheriff of Fansville might want to take back those words after he said Oklahoma’s defense was swarming to opponents before the Kansas State game. Oklahoma gave up 275 yards rushing to Kansas State last week in a loss. Now here comes another top 25 run offense team in the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs.

The Sooners are a step up in competition for the Horned Frogs as they have beaten Colorado, Tarleton State, and SMU.

Early Keep an Eye on…: Texas Tech vs. #25 Kansas State – 11 a.m. Big 12/ESPN +

Shame on the Big 12 for making streaming the only option for this game. These teams made sure to be the door to hit the soon-to-be-SEC teams on the way out. Both teams are coming off of massive victories as underdogs as Texas Tech beat Texas and Kansas State beat Oklahoma.

Looks like Tech is going to enjoy their victory hangover a little more after Tech fans wanted a piece of the Longhorns after last week’s win, which was followed by a fine from the Big 12 and police looking for the offender.

Afternoon Must-Watch: #2 Alabama vs. #20 Arkansas – 2:30 p.m. CBS

Lee Corso on College Gameday last week predicted Arkansas to beat Alabama. As he says to Herbstreit and guest pickers all the time…”Not so fast!”

The Razorbacks are 126th out of 131 at defending the pass. That’s not a good stat to have with Heisman-trophy winning QB and Fansville star Bryce Young coming to town. However, the Razorbacks lead the nation in sacks.

Alabama has caused many of its fans to start praying early to its statues of Saban and Bryant with its struggling play on the road going back to last season. Alabama has not lost to Arkansas since 2006.

Afternoon Channel-Flipper: #9 Oklahoma State vs. #16 Baylor – 2:30 p.m. FOX

It’s a rematch of the Big 12 championship game from last season! Oklahoma State was denied four times on a First and Goal at the end of the game that sealed the win for Baylor. This will be the opening conference game for the Cowboys as the Bears beat Iowa State 31-24 last week.

Cowboys QB Spencer Sanders has to find some redemption against the Bears. Sanders threw 12 interceptions last season and seven of those came against the Bears. Four of which were in the title game last season.

Afternoon Keep an Eye on…: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State – 3 p.m. SEC Network

Maroon and white colors clash in Starkville. The Bulldogs knocked off the Aggies last season in College Station as Bulldog QB Will Rogers threw for over 400 yards. Amazing what a difference one week makes in college football as the Aggies that came out of the locker room the following Saturday knocked off then #1 Alabama.

The Aggies are last in the SEC in total offense and they received more bad news on Tuesday. A&M’s top receiver, Ainias Smith, will be out for the rest of the season with a leg injury. Smith lead the Aggies with 15 catches, 291 yards receiving, and two touchdowns.

Afternoon Keep an Eye on…: #22 Wake Forest vs. #23 Florida State – 2:30 p.m. ABC

As of time of this writing, Florida State officials remain confident that this game can be played in Tallahassee safely despite Hurricane Ian. However, Florida State canceled classes out of precaution.

This is the second time in their history that Wake Forest and Florida State have entered as ranked opponents. Wake Forest won in Winston-Salem last season 35-14. The Seminoles are hoping they are up to the challenge of defending the Demon Deacons’ offense lead by QB Sam Hartman. Hartman completed 22 out of 31 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and an interception last year.

Evening Must-Watch: #10 NC State vs. #5 Clemson – 6:30 p.m. ABC

Clemson is looking to tie the longest home win streak in ACC history with a win. Florida State set the record in 1995-2001 with 37 straight home wins.

The Tigers won the first of two top 25 battles last week with a win over Wake Forest. This week’s battle is the first time both teams are ranked in the top ten.

Last season, the Wolfpack howled to a double overtime victory over the Tigers, 27-21. NC State has not won in Clemson since 2002. The Wolfpack does have a history of upsetting a top ten ranked Clemson team as they knocked them off in 1987, 1988, and 2011.

Evening Channel-Flipper: LSU vs. Auburn – 6 p.m. ESPN

There are two SEC games at the evening timeslot. The Tiger Bowl 2.0 is listed over the #1 Georgia Bulldogs playing the hapless loser of last week’s Tiger Bowl first round. The fortunate non-loser plays the Bulldogs next week.

LSU coach Brian Kelly gets his first taste of this wacky rivalry. Some of the past memorable games include1988 earthquake game, Auburn’s five interception 4th quarter win in 1994, the ‘Barn-Burner’ in 1996, Les Miles defying all logic to kick a field goal for the win in 2007, and Les Miles’ last game as LSU scored a winning touchdown that didn’t count in 2016. Hopefully, the 2022 game will give viewers a taste of these past games.

Late Must-Watch: Arizona State vs. USC – 9:30 p.m. ESPN

The Trojans had a close call last week against Oregon State that hardly anyone was able to see because of the Pac-12 Network. This week, the reinvigorated Trojans are on ESPN and the most fascinating stat they have is their turnover margin. They lead the nation in turnover margin at plus 14 and have yet to commit a turnover.

The Sun Devils’ first game without Herm Edwards was a 34-13 exorcism committed by Utah. But the Sun Devils might be able to change USC’s turnover margin stat as Arizona State has an interception in six straight games and 11 out of the last 12.

Late Channel-Flipper: Stanford vs. Oregon – 10 p.m. FS1

Want to know a surprising stat about Oregon? They are the only team in the nation that has not given up a sack. I find that amazing considering how their game against Georgia went.

The Cardinal stands a chance at changing that stat as they average 2.3 sacks a game. But Stanford has 11 turnovers on the season that has killed their chances of winning against USC and Washington.

Sunday, October 2

Must-Watch: SMU vs. UCF – 12 p.m. ESPN

This is a game that was rescheduled from Saturday because of Hurricane Ian.

SMU QB Tanner Mordecai was a nightmare for the Golden Knights to handle last season as he threw for 377 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Not much has changed this season as the Mustangs are scoring 38.5 points per game and throwing for 302 yards a game.

UCF might be able to hold the Mustangs in check as they are giving up 169 yards passing a game.

Channel-Flipper: Eastern Washington vs. Florida – 11 a.m. ESPN+/SEC+

This game was also moved to Sunday because of Hurricane Ian. This will be Eastern Washington’s first game ever against a SEC school. This game was also originally scheduled for 2020 and was agreed to be rescheduled due to COVID.

The Eagles are ranked #18 in the FCS poll. Florida is looking to get back into the win column after losing at Tennessee last week.

About the writer:

Rhett Baxley graduated from Valparaiso University with a Master’s of Sports Media. He is a former Digital Producer for Nexstar, Eyewitness News, and tristatehomepage.com. He is also currently a math and writing teacher in Union County, Kentucky.

Rhett is from Alabama where college football season never ends.