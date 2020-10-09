Titans-Bills game to move to Tuesday barring no more positive COVID-19 tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans game scheduled for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills will be moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m. as long as there are no more positive COVID-19 tests, initially reported by sources to ESPN.

Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

The National Football League confirmed the news early Thursday evening, stating in part, “These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

The NFL also stated that IF the game between the Titans and Buffalo Bills is played on Tuesday night, that the Week 6 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills originally scheduled for Thursday, October 15 will be moved to later in the weekend.

All of this is contingent, however, on no more COVID-19 cases and the Titans vs. Bills game going forward on Tuesday.