Titans Week: Gearing up for an AFC South rival

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans (1-1) get ready for their first AFC South battle on Sunday, hosting the (0-2) Indianapolis Colts.

NOT TO BE OVERLOOKED:

The Titans are the favorites coming into this matchup on Sunday, however the Colts have been a thorn in their side, having won eight out of their last nine trips to Nissan Stadium. Titans defensive end Denico Autry, who played in Indianapolis from 2018-2019, he’s ready to face his former team.

“I know what they’re gonna do; they know what I’m gonna do, so it’s kind of even. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna have a little trash talk — it’s gonna be a little rough in the beginning, but they’ll simmer down a little bit,” said Autry.

QUARTERBACK QUESTIONS:

For the Titans, it hs been a week of wondering who the quarterback will be for the Colts. Starter Carson Wentz hurt both ankles last weekend against the LA Rams, and only practiced on Friday. Right now he’s listed as “Questionable” on the final injury report. The team’s other options are Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley.

“I’m expecting to see [Carson] Wentz, but as the week goes on and more stuff comes out, we’ll prepare for both quarterbacks for sure,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said after practice on Wednesday. “Wentz has been a quarterback in this league for a long time, and I know Eason is a younger guy, but we’ll prepare for both of them. I think both of them are starting quarterbacks in this league, so we’ll see what happens with the injury report.”

KING OF THE SOUTH:

Derrick Henry put up impressive numbers in Seattle, earning him big honors this week. He was named both the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Now the two-time rushing champ hopes to keep that momentum running in front of the home crowd. Henry enters this week’s matchup against the Colts with 30 career games against division foes. In those 30 games against the Colts, Jaguars and Texans, he has rushed for 2,912 yards and 26 touchdowns on 499 attempts.

“I think it is just us playing good, knowing our opponent, keying in and focusing throughout the week” Henry said, “then going out there and executing each and every play. I think it is us just being locked in when we are playing opponents in our division.”

THE RETURN OF WILSON:

On Friday, the Colts worked out four players, including former first-round pick offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson.

Wilson was the Titans’ first round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and only lasted one season. Between missing games on the reserve/COVID-19 list and a suspension for violating team rules, Wilson played just four snaps in the NFL.

After his rookie season, Wilson was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round pick but was released shortly after.

FINAL INJURY REPORT:

The Titans released their final injury report on Friday, and they will get some big names back. The only players ruled ‘OUT’ this week include; CB Caleb Farley, TE Anthony Firsker, and OLB Derick Roberson. OLB Bud Dupree is ‘Questionable.’

#Titans Injury Report headed into Sunday's game vs. Colts…



OLB Bud Dupree (Questionable), CB Caleb Farley (OUT), TE Anthony Firkser (OUT) and OLB Derick Roberson (OUT). pic.twitter.com/RaOoTZ29xG — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) September 24, 2021

Kickoff between the Titans and Colts is set for Sunday at Noon (CT). For more on this matchup, tune into TN Nation, airing after the late news on Saturday.