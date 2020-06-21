Tiz The Law wins the Belmont Stakes

ELMONT, NY. (WEHT) The road to horse racing’s Triple Crown has begun and Tiz The Law is the early leader.

The New York bred horse won the Belmont Stakes in dominating fashion. Tiz The Law wins with a time of 1:46.53.

The Belmont is normally the last race in the Triple Crown. But due to the pandemic, the Belmont is the first race this year.

Up next, it’s the Kentucky Derby on September 5th.

(This story was originally published on June 20, 2020)