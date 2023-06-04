HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This situation was bleak — down 3-2 in the 2013 NBA Finals to the Spurs, Miami was seconds away from seeing its championship dreams go up in smoke.

Fortunately for the Heat, they had the ball. Much to San Antonio’s dismay, one too many chances.

Our #6 moment in finals history kept the Heat alive as they would win that game and the next for their second NBA championship of the decade.

