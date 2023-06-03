HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — In preview of the NBA Finals, we will be taking a look at the ten greatest moments in the history of the annual series.

The Lakers were so stunned by the appearance of Willis Reed ahead of Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, they stopped in the middle of their warmups to watch him shoot.

Some say it was then the game as well as the series were decided. Despite a severe thigh injury, the captain had answered the call. He provided the Knicks a much-needed a boost and fans the 7th best moment in NBA history.