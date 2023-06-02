HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In preview of the NBA Finals starting this week, we will be taking a look at the ten greatest moments in the history of the annual series.

In the 1980 NBA Finals, The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and a rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers who were led by Dr. J Julius Erving.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar getting injured caused rookie Magic Johnson to start at center in Game 6. Magic answered the call putting up 42 points and 15 rebounds in the series closing game. This was the seventh title in Lakers history.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will air on June 4 at 7:00 P.M on ABC 25.