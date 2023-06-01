HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In preview of the NBA Finals starting this week, we will be taking a look at the ten greatest moments in the history of the annual series.

In the 2000 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, faced off against the Indiana Pacers, led by Reggie Miller and Jalen Rose.

In Game 4 of the Finals, Kobe Bryant had 28 points on a hurt ankle in a win. The Lakers would go on to win the series in six. This was the 12th title in Lakers history and the first of three that Kobe and Shaq would win together.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will air on June 1 at 7:30 P.M on ABC 25.