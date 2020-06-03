Tri-State Speedway to host World of Outlaws doubleheader

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) The weekend of June 19-20 will be a huge weekend at Tri-State Speedway. For the first time in history, the World of Outlaws will run a doubleheader at the Haubstadt track.

Tickets will be limited and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Fans will also have their temperatures checked before they are allowed to enter the track.

