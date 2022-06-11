LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — In a press release sent out June 11, Churchill Downs Racetrack announced turf racing will not return to the track for at least two weeks.

“In order to allow our new turf course to continue to develop its root system, we have suspended turf racing for the next two weeks,” said Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson. “The new Bermuda-hybrid grass was installed last fall and will continue to mature during the very warm days and weeks ahead. We’ve made a long-term investment in our turf course, and we’re confident this brief pause will allow it to become more robust.”

According to BloodHorse.com, Gingrich, a 3-year-old colt, was euthanized after receiving a compound fracture on the Churchill Downs turf course. The horse suffered the catastrophic injury as it led the $50,000 claiming race Friday afternoon.

“You hate to jeopardize any more horses if it is something that just needs to back off and give the turf course to get a root system in for the summer,” his trainer Brian Lynch told the publication. “We don’t need to watch what happened yesterday happen again.”

The $10 million turf course was unveiled in late April after being laid down with sod in October. Track officials say the the grass has been cut shorter as of lately to fully promote root growth.

Blood Horse helped contribute to this report.