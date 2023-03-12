LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona fan yelled at UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s father, Hep, following Saturday night’s Pac-12 championship game, according to the Bruins radio broadcast.

When a reporter told Cronin about the apparent incident involving his 81-year-old dad after UCLA’s 61-59 loss to the Wildcats, he immediately left the postgame news conference. Athletic director Martin Jarmond quickly followed him.

The Los Angeles Times reported that security asked fans in that area to leave and that Jarmond was in touch with conference officials about the situation.

Alex Timiraos, UCLA associate athletic director for athletic communications, did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment.

Hep Cronin, a successful high school coach, gained national attention during UCLA’s unexpected run to the 2021 Final Four as he was reunited with his son at the NCAA Tournament following a yearlong physical separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

