Union Co. names Quaid Girten boy’s basketball head coach

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) Quaid Girten is the new Union County boy’s basketball head coach. Girten is only 25 years old and will be one of the youngest head coaches in Kentucky.

He is a 2013 Union Co. graduate and has spent the last three season as an assistant under former head coach Shane Smith.

The Braves went 9-21 last season.

