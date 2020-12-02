Union Co. ready for Elizabethtown in 3A regional championship

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) Credit the Union County players for never giving up. After an 0-4 start to the season, the Braves will now play for a regional championship.

Union County will face Elizabethtown in the KHSAA 3A quarterfinals.

The Braves have won 5 in a row and head coach Derek Johns credits the senior class. Johns says, “From the very beginning, we told our guys we were going to go out and find the very best teams for us to ready ourselves for our district play and playoff run. Very easily, our guys could have quit at 0-4, didn’t trust the process. But we have great senior leadership. And seniors stepped up and never one time did they stop believing.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 1, 2020)