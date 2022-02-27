UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Braves have made history. On Saturday, the wrestling team competed in the KHSAA State Championship, picking up their 7th straight title. This sets the state record for the longest consecutive win streak. This is also the team’s 14th state title in school history, which also breaks a state record for most program titles.

Four Braves placed first on Saturday. including twin brothers and 8th graders Jordyn and Jayden Raney, senior Stephen Little and senior Trayce Eckman.

Fans filed into the Union County High School gym to celebrate the Braves at a pep rally on Sunday.