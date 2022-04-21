EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – University of Evansville President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz announced on Thursday the hiring of Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried as the new Director of Athletics for the university.

Dr. Siegfried has served as the Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs at California State University Bakersfield since August of 2015. During that time, Siegfried led an athletic program that is comprised of 16 varsity sports programs with over 300 student-athletes and 90 employees. He also secured an invitation for CSUB to join the Big West Conference.

“It is an honor to join the University of Evansville, the athletic department, and the Evansville community. This is a special place with a great deal of potential,” Siegfried said. “I would like to thank President Pietruszkiewicz for presenting me with this opportunity. My appreciation also goes out to the advisory committee and TurnkeyZRG.”

A press conference to introduce Siegfried as the Director of Athletics is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. We will live stream the conference on this page.