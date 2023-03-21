Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)— The NCAA Division II Basketball Tournament tipped off on Tuesday at the Ford Center. Some of the games have concluded, so we can take a look at the final scores from the early window of games.

South Dakota-based Black Hills State was defeated by Minnesota–Duluth by a convincing score of 86–68. Then later on, Virginia-based West Liberty defeated Connecticut-based New Haven by a score of 95–58.

The games continue tonight with Nova Southeastern and Missouri-St. Louis facing off. The games will conclude tonight with Cal State San Bernardino facing off against Lincoln Memorial.

We will update the scores as they are finalized.