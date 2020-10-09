USI announces no fans allowed at basketball games this season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI fans will not be allowed to attend Screaming Eagles basketball games this season.

The GLVC announced on Monday all league teams will play in empty arenas to begin the new year.

USI says the decision will be reevaluated during the season.

The USI men and women will play a 22 game “conference only” schedule this season.

The home opener will be on November 27th.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 8, 2020)