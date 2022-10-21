EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- From baseball and softball through the Spring and Summer, to those autumnal games underneath the Friday night lights, the Tri-State certainly loves its sports. But make no mistake- once the temperatures drop outside and it’s ready to head inside- the Tri-State loves basketball.

It may be a long way from March Madness, but that didn’t stop the University of Southern Indiana, its students, alumni, and fans from celebrating the symbolic start for the Screaming Eagles’ journey to the Ohio Valley Conference, and Division I action Thursday night with “Midnight Madness” at Screaming Eagles arena.

Men’s Basketball coach Stan Gouard says the event is a good way for players to connect with fans and vice versa- promising to keep the same style of up-tempo basketball fans grew accustomed to in the Great Lakes Valley Conference- a style Gouard credits to former USI coach and current Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

So what can fans expect from the Screaming Eagles this season? Well, Gouard has his hopes up. After all, other programs who’ve made similar jumps have found recent success. USI’s former GLVC foes, Bellarmine University found immediate success- winning the Atlantic Sun Tournament in their first season at the Division I level.

Gouard says they’ll be looking to the Knights’ success as a potential template as they begin their first season in the OVC and hope the fans enjoy the ride.