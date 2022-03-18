EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – University of Southern Indiana (USI) held a proclamation ceremony to honor one of its student-athletes. USI Junior Track & Field student-athlete and two-time NCAA DII Track & Field National Champion Titus Winders was honored for his achievements.

Winders became the first in program history to win two national championships in the same season when he finished first in the 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters at the NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships. The indoor championships took place March 11 and 12 in Pittsburg, Kansas.

USI President Ronald Rochon presented the proclamation on behalf of Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the City of Evansville. March 18, 2022 was declared as Titus Winders Day.

The ceremony took place at Carter Hall on the morning of March 18.