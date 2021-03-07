USI, Kentucky Wesleyan clinch NCAA DII tournament berth

(WEHT) – As teams across the country awaited for their names to be called Sunday night, Southern Indiana and Kentucky Wesleyan received some good news.

The Screaming Eagles received an at-large bid for the Midwest Region, nabbing the three-seed. They will face Lewis University on Saturday, March 13 at the Ford Center.

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Lady Panthers also received the three-seed in the Atlantic region of the DII NCAA Tournament. Kentucky Wesleyan will face off against Tiffin on Friday, March 12.

