EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The regular season is over for the USI men and women. Both teams are currently in quarantine due to positive COVID tests and will not play again until the GLVC Tournament.

The USI men are 11-4 and have already wrapped up the GLVC East division.

The USI women are 11-5 and currently lead the East by 1.5 games.

The GLVC Tournament begins on March 3rd.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)