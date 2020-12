EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI has postponed the next three men’s basketball games due to COVID-19 issues.

Multiple players have been quarantined after exposure to an opposing player who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Games against Illinois-Springfield, Lewis and McKendree will be rescheduled later in the season.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 1, 2020)