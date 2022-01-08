USI Men’s Basketball releases five players prior to Saturday’s game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana’s men’s basketball team has been on a roll, not picking up a loss since November 29. The Screaming Eagles picked up a nice first win of 2022 against McKendree on Sunday, but a few key names were missing from the roster.

On Saturday, the university announced just before the game against Southwest Baptist that five players have been released immediately from the men’s basketball roster. In the press release, USI Director of Athletic Communications Ray Simmons said, “Senior guard Trevell Cunningham, junior guard Myles Belyeu, and junior forward Jordan Cousin were released from the program, while senior guard Mateo Rivera and freshman forward K’suan Casey will miss the remainder of the season after failing to meet satisfactory academic progress.”

USI Athletic Director Jon Mark Hall stated that the five players failed to meet requirements set by the University and the Athletic Department.

Head coach Stan Gouard stated that this was disappointing for the entire Screaming Eagles program and that they will continue to focus on the team’s ACADEMICS-CHARACTER-BASKETBALL philosophy. He said the team will continue to work with Rivera and Casey academically to help get them back on track and will have Casey back on the court next season.

After leading by 10 at the half, the Screaming Eagles lost in their matchup against the Bearcats 65 to 61. USI will play next on January 15 against Indianapolis on the road.