USI men’s basketball returns to action with win over McKendree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Despite returning from a quarantine that sidelined them since Nov. 29, Southern Indiana showed little sign of rust in an 81-70 win over McKendree.

The Screaming Eagles had four players register double-figure scoring, led by 18 points from Jelani Simmons.

Southern Indiana moves to 2-1 with the win, and will hit the road for the first time next Sunday to take on the University of Indianapolis.

(This story was originally published on December 12, 2020)