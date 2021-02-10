USI rolls past Quincy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI wasted no time Thursday night. The Screaming Eagles scored the first 9 points of the game and never looked back, beating Quincy 86-71.

Four players had double-figures, led by Josh Price with 20.

USI has now won 6 in a row, and leads the GLVC East by 4.5 games.

Post game comments:

(BLAKE SANDLIN)

“After some turbulent play to start the season, it appears USI is finally hitting its stride. The Screaming Eagles got their sixth-straight win tonight in a win over Quincy. It’s impossible to overstate just how good Southern Indiana’s seniors have been through this stretch. Josh Price poured in 20 points to lead USI, while fellow seniors Mateo Rivera and Clayton Hughes added 18 and 19 points, respectively. It’s that leadership that powered USI to a win tonight, and it’s what’s keeping them focused moving forward.”

(STAN GOUARD)

“I can’t say enough about these three guys. They’ve been around for quite some time, and they understand this league more than anybody in the locker room. They do a great job everyday of making sure guys stay the course and understand Quincy’s game is just as important as Drury, or just as important as Truman. They don’t let guys, especially these young guys, to come in here and try to overlook a team like Quincy because of their record.”

(JOSH PRICE)

“We lead by example for the freshmen and the younger people. We make sure that we just keep going hard, and keep showing them what to do.”



Up next: Southern Indiana will be back at home on Saturday as they try to keep things rolling against Drury.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)