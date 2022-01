(WEHT)- In most states, you have to be 16 to get a driver's license, but how about driving semis across state lines? As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight supply chain issues, partially brought on by a shortage of qualified truck drivers, some drivers and instructors are welcoming a federal program to allow drivers as young as 18 years old to drive trucks across state lines.

Vic Chamness, who oversees Ivy Tech's CDL program that helps get drivers the license they need to operate trucks, says the change was at least partially brought on to address the supply chain issues and the empty shelves shoppers across the country have seen. Chamness adds that even younger drivers, with the right training and education, can help bridge the gap in the industry.