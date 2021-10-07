USI softball exhibition to benefit senior with cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The USI softball team is set to scrimmage against the Indiana Hoosiers, but this game is bigger than sports.

It will serve as a benefit for a senior on the squad who has cancer. USI will host Indiana at the Deaconess Sports Complex tonight. Tickets are $5, and all proceeds will go to the family of senior catcher Courtney Schoolcraft to help with her medical expenses.

Schoolcraft has battled clear cell sarcoma cancer since 2019. USI also wants everyone to wear yellow to honor Schoolcraft and spread cancer awareness.