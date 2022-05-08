EAST PEORIA, Ill.—Junior pitcher Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) tossed 13 consecutive scoreless innings Sunday to lead University of Southern Indiana Softball to its fifth Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament title and first since 2018.

The No. 15 Screaming Eagles (43-10) began the day with a 4-1 victory over Lindenwood University in the semifinals before defeating No. 3 University of Indianapolis, 1-0, in the championship game.

USI 4, Lindenwood (35-11) 1

USI scored twice in the third inning and two more in the sixth as it rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Lindenwood to earn a berth in the GLVC Championship game.

Sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana) tied the game with an RBI-single, while Goodin put the Eagles up, 2-1, with an RBI-single in the next at-bat.

Junior second baseman Rachel Martinez (Chicago, Illinois) pushed across the Eagles third run on a sacrifice bunt, while sophomore outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick (Brownsburg, Indiana) drove in the fourth tally with an RBI-single.

Goodin (12-2) earned the win in the circle for USI after giving up just one run on three hits in seven innings of work.

USI 1, Indianapolis (47-8) 0

After being being held without a hit for the first five innings, the Eagles racked up three hits, including an RBI, pinch-hit single by senior designated player Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana), in the sixth inning.

Goodin (13-2), who induced 15 fly ball outs, shook off a lead-off double in the top of the first inning to retire 14 straight batters en route to earning her second victory of the day.

Up next

The Eagles, who earned the league’s automatic bid, will learn their NCAA Division II Tournament fate Monday at 9 a.m. (CDT) when the selections are announced on ncaa.com. The NCAA II Midwest Regional is May 12-14 at the region’s No. 1 and No. 2 seeds. The Eagles were ranked No. 3 in the latest NCAA II Midwest Region rankings, but a win over No. 1 UIndy and No. 2 Grand Valley State University’s loss in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament title game may have strengthened USI’s case for a top-two seed.

Source: Dan McDonnell, USI Athletic Communications