USI students given free tickets as Evansville hosts Division II Regional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- March Madness is here and for University of Southern Indiana students, that meant free tickets!

With Evansville hosting the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional, the first 200 USI students at the Ford Center Saturday got in for free as the Screaming Eagles played Lewis University.

USI student Grant Harrison was happy to get in for free after a difficult season where he was unable to go to any games and had to watch the Screaming Eagles online. USI Athletic Director Jon Mark Hall says the students have been great during such a difficult season, adding that the fans are excited to be back, even if the Ford Center is capped at 25 percent capacity.

However, as Selection Sunday nears for Division I teams, several powerhouses like Virginia, who won the last NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament in 2019, Duke, and Kansas are all on hiatus after positive COVID-19 results during their conference tournaments.

But to keep players safe, Evansville Sports Corporation President Eric Marvin says teams coming to Evansville are entering a bubble set up, not unlike what the NBA enacted last year to complete the season. Marvin says teams are tested regularly during their stay in Evansville in between practicing and competing.

But Hall says this has been an especially hard season for the Screaming Eagles, who have been quarantined several times as a result of contact from other teams and within the program. But Hall adds that the team is staying at a downtown Evansville hotel with the rest of the teams in the midwest regional and he says they’re hungry for postseason success.

(This story was originally published on March 13, 2021).