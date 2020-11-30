USI women’s basketball caps off strong opening weekend with win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Southern Indiana’s women’s basketball team got off to a blistering start to their 2020 campaign with an 80-55 win over William Jewell College to move to 2-0.

The Screaming Eagles held the Cardinals, as well as Rockhurst, to just 55 points this weekend. Southern Indiana head coach Rick Stein said he was proud of the way his team performed in their opening weekend of GLVC play.

“To start the season 2-0, and they’re all conference games, so we know how much they matter in the GLVC,” said Stein. “So we feel good about our team and what we did this weekend, and heck, I think we’re going to get better as we move forward. I think there’s a lot of good basketball to be played.”

The team showed glimpses of that good play Sunday afternoon, registering five scorers in double-figure scoring. Emma DeHart led the team with 20 points in the win, while Ashley Hunter (13), Addy Blackwell (13), Meredith Raley (12) and Hannah Haithcock (10) all pitched in.

“It was great,” said Raley. “Everyone contributed in every way that they can in both of the wins that we had this weekend, so it’s just great that everyone’s doing really well.”

The Screaming Eagles will be back in action Thursday against the University of Illinois Springfield.